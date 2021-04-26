Sindh shuts down all educational institutes, suspends inter-city transport

Following the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the Sindh government on Monday announced the closure of all educational institutes in the province.

The Sindh government spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab announced in a tweet that the Sindh government has decided to shut down all educational institutes including schools, colleges and universities.

All #SindhGovt offices shall operate with an essential staff of 20% only. All schools, colleges & universities shall also remain closed due to the rising number of #COVID19 cases — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) April 26, 2021

He further said that inter-city public transport will also remain suspended till 29th April.

Inter city public transport will be closed from 29th April in the province of #Sindh — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) April 26, 2021

Wahab said that only 20% of essential staff will be allowed in government offices.

In addition to that, there will be a ban on indoor and outdoor dining with the exception allowed to delivery and takeaways.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on the coronavirus with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair at the CM House.

Shopping centres will be allowed to operate until 6pm. However, the chief minister said the government could consider closing down all markets if Covid-19 infections continue to rise.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar announced that vaccine registration for citizens aged 40 and above will be open from tomorrow.

Asad Umar in a tweet announced that after the meeting of the NCOC it has been decided to open registration for this age group.