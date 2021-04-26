PM Khan responsible for ‘highest ever inflation’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday lamented Prime Minister Imran Khan for only thinking about exploring new means to acquire charity money, instead of thinking about benefiting the public.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘change’ is to provide relief to his businessmen friends and entangle the commoners in inflation,” the PPP chief said in a statement released by the party.

He further said that raising voice for those being turned away from pharmacies for not being able to buy medicines is not [political] point-scoring. “A 100 per cent increase in the prices of medicines is tantamount to depriving the common man the right to life,” he added.

Taking a dig at the PM, Bilawal said that PM Imran didn’t seem to care about the parents who were unable to pay their children’s school fee.

Blaming the PM for the rising inflation, he said that “Inflation is at its highest ever peak in the country,” and “those talking against corruption have forced commoners to stand in long queues to get sugar.”

The PPP chief said that free food centres won’t end poverty. “You will have to do something about it,” he said, accusing the premier of “trying to deprive a commoner, who already has to pay Rs68 for a 20-kilogramme bag of flour, of even a single meal”.

He accused the government for showing no remorse as the profiteering mafia spirals out of control. The people, he added, will never forgive “the ‘selected’ prime minister who burdened them with taxes on the directions of the IMF.”

Bilawal questioned that if three years aren’t enough for the government to bring the “change”, why has medical treatment become so expensive at the government-run hospitals in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the last eight years.

“Imran Khan should take responsibility of not overcoming inflation and step down from his post,” he concluded.