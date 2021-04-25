Coronavirus in Indo-Pak Context

Both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers but they are helplessly vulnerable, almost down and out against the raging surge of coronavirus. India’s dolorous situation is enough to teach us a lesson that if this gigantic country had good relations with it neighbor; it would not have been afflicted in the wake of this epidemic. People there wouldn’t be beleaguered or died due to the want of oxygen. It is partially due to India’s war hysteria which doesn’t allow them to revamp their health sector. Pakistan could also avoid the massive purchase of arms to counter balance eight times bigger enemy.

Coronavirus mutant variant is breaking out in India at a rapid speed. Its fatality is such breath taking that shamshan ghat (cremation place of corpses) in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai are overcrowded. People had to wait for their turn in graveyards and shamshan ghat of Delhi.

By the Grace of Allah, Pakistan is not facing such catastrophic situation. Here the onslaught of virus is not as fatal as in India but Pakistani needs to be careful. They still have a chance to guard themselves against the peak of pandemic. India is down due to its fatal negligence.

Readers may remember that when coronavirus started to break out last year, India had Tableghi congregation. Then Hindu extremists linked the pandemic to religion, accusing Muslims responsible for its outbreak. It was said that coronavirus had come to India due to this congregation; otherwise India could have avoided the scourge. As India has Modi’s extremist regime, Muslims came under a cloud. Hate crimes started against them. Modi Government, that was already hostile them, started to persecute them. Some Muslim citizens were jailed for months, depriving them of bails.

Due to strict lockdown, coronavirus didn’t spread much in India and impetuous Modi Government thought that they had defeated it. Extremist government forced restrictions on Muslims but it allowed Hindus to celebrate Kumbh Mela in which millions of pilgrims take. That is how India which was safe from virus to some extent (despite being second largest country of world) got hell. Furthermore, during the tour of English cricket team, spectator were also allowed in the stadium. In this way, corona got full chance to play havocs too.

Now the situation of India is really heart-rending. The world can see that despite being an atomic power and largest democracy of this planet, its health system is unable to cope with this pandemic. If Modi Government had showed rationality and used its influences on extremist elements to suspend Kumbh Mela for a year, today India would not have been suffering like this. Active cases of Corona in India have crossed 2.5 million while 10.6 million people are affected ones. Two hundred thousand people are dead and more than two thousand people are dying daily. Considering this situation, Pakistanis have to reconsider their routine of life. If SOPs are not followed, our situation can aggravate like India. The current wave is surging in Pakistan. Our active cases are above 85 thousand already while mortality rate in above 100 deaths per day. Our health system is still not enough to cope with it and if some mutant form like in India comes here, it will crash in no time.

As it is the holy month of Ramadan and the doors of Hell are closed while those of Heavens are opened by Allah. We should seek forgiveness and avoid the gatherings and meetings. In Ramadan, there are traditionally congregations of collective prayers. It will subsequent the Eid festival which sees celebrations and feasts. Pakistanis must be careful, because it is our carelessness that the Pak Army is asked to come in the field to ensure the SOPs. The people of Pakistan will have to follow SOPs and try their best to avoid the catastrophe which plagues India right now.