Corona situation worsens in Faisalabad

Eight more deaths were recorded from corona and 159 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Faisalabad. The third wave of Corona has infected 7855 people since March 1, out of which 223 have died and 5097 have recovered. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali appealed to the citizens to implement Corona SOPs and said make sure to use a facemask when going out of the house. He checked the implementation on corona SoPs in public transports at various busiest roads. He went inside the buses and checked facemasks and 50 percent specified sitting arrangements and took out the passengers from buses that were without face masks. Deputy Commissioner also informed that Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab has extended the lockdown till May 17. According to the notification markets and bazaars would close at 6 Pm and complete lockdown on Friday and Saturday.













