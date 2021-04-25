Nasir Shah express solidarity with missing person’s relatives

Provincial Minister for Information and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday expressed solidarity with the participants of the sit-in, demanding recovery of missing persons, in front of Quaid’s Mausoleum. But the minister, while meeting the relatives of the missing persons requested the participants to postpone the sit-in ahead of blessed nights of Ramadan, since the mothers, sisters and senior citizens were also participating in the protest, that too in the month of holy Ramzan. Allama Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Haider Abbas, Allama Mubashir Hassan, Nasir Hussain Shirazi, Allama Sadiq Jafari and Allama Aqeel Moosa and other members of the Joint Action Committee were also present on the occasion. Addressing the sit-in, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the stance of Pakistan Peoples’ Party on the issue of missing persons was very clear and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also raised this issue at every forum.













