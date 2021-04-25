NAB took action against untouchables: NAB Chief

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Sunday said that the investigation into billions of rupees mega worth corruption cases would be brought to logical conclusion without caring about any pressure or intimidation as per law.

He said that NAB took action against all those who were untouchable against whom any punitive measures were incomprehensible, and filed 1,269 references against such influential elements in various accountability courts where law will take its own course of action. NAB is inquiring into all mega corruption cases including sugar, flour, money laundering, fake accounts, abuse of authority, assets beyond means and fake housing society scams.

NAB and corruption can’t go together but NAB and Pakistan can go together, chairman NAB added. During the last three years, NAB has directly or indirectly recovered Rs 487 billion and deposited in the national exchequer. He advised all those who criticise NAB should have a look over the performance of NAB and also read its Ordinance. Since its inception, Country’s top anti-graft watchdog has recovered an unprecedented Rs 790 billion, which reflects upon its performance. The performance of NAB has been appreciated by reputed national and international organisations, he added.