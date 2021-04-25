Uplift projects, worth over Rs58.5 bn, recommended for GB

The Gilgit-Baltistan Development Working Party (GBDWP) has recommended development projects, worth over Rs58. 5 billion, for Gilgit-Baltistan.

The DWP meeting was held in Islamabad with GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khorsheed in the chair. The recommended projects include health, education, power and transport sectors.

The DWP approved Rs2 billion for up-gradation of Gilgit, Chilas and Skardu hospitals and Rs5 billion for construction of medical colleges. The party also recommended the construction of Shounter Tunnel, Darel Tangir Expressway and establishment of IT centres, one each in all ten districts. Projects for rehabilitation of special persons and scholarship for students were also approved.

Earlier last month, the prime minister approved a historic development package for Gilgit Baltistan while pledging that development of the region was among the priorities of his government.

The uplift package was approved in a meeting on development of GB held here and presided over by the prime minister, a press release issued by the PM House’s Media Wing said. The meeting was attended by federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Finance Minister Mohammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haq, GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission and other senior officials.