PMD predicts favourable weather conditions for wheat harvesting

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) has predicted good news for wheat growing farmers, saying that the weather system is expected to be ‘lovely and suitable’ for crop harvesting across the country.

“The recent rains have not put any negative impact on wheat crop as compared to previous years and I assume farmers would get better crop yields this year because of suitable weather in coming days,” a spokesman of PMD, Dr. Khalid Malik said.

In his exclusive telephonic talk with APP, he maintained that wheat harvesting has started in Sindh , Central Punjab and South Punjab.

Similarly the harvesting gradually got momentum in upper parts of Punjab province keeping in view of increasing temperature. However, the good news is that the harvesting wheat season would remain favourable and help meet targets and requirements. The government had set a target of wheat production at 26.78 million ton for 2020-21 and to achieve this all out support to the agriculture sector including subsidized fertilizers, pesticides and concessional lending to farmers were provided.

Meanwhile, a prominent farmer from district Layyah, Southern Punjab, Mahar Sami Ullha said,” Thanks to God the weather conditions this year are suitable for harvesting and threshing and which would ultimately help meet required yields per acre.”

“We pray the weather will remain as favourable as we are expecting and I am also quite optimistic about increased crop yield this year. The government has also increased the rate of wheat support price and fixed it Rs.1, 800 per 40 kilo gram which I consider a reward for farmers,” he said.

“I am quite hopeful during this season the farmers would get reward for their hard work,” Mahar maintained.