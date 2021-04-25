FBR empowers I&I to access business premises to detect tax evasion

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given additional powers to the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue to access business premises for detecting tax evasion and revenue leakages. The FBR through a notification authorised the DG I&I IR to carry out intelligence activities, access and verification of business premises, access to record/documents or system maintained therein, intelligence gathering on all tax related issues including under-reporting, tax evasion and revenue leakages.

The directorate is authorised to collect information/ record/ documents from any person including taxpayer and third party-relating to financial transactions like investment and expenses, etc, and details of persons who are involved in such activities.

The FBR directed the directorate to process information and take necessary action on the basis of information provided by any other organization, agency or department under the relevant provisions of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. Further, the directorate has been asked to utilise the information obtained through establishment of linkages by the Federal Board of Revenue with all major national, provincial other databases to collect relevant information.