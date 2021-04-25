Caitlyn Jenner: From reality TV star to political candidate

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she is going to run for governor of California. The Republican, 71, revealed the news on Friday in a statement released on social media.

Here is a look back at Jenner’s life and career to date.

Before 2015, when she transitioned to being a woman, Jenner was known as Bruce.

Jenner was born in Mount Kisco, New York, in 1949.

Prior to becoming a reality star, Jenner was a US athletics champion who competed at the Olympics in 1972 and 1976.

At the 1976 games in Montreal, Jenner won gold medal in the decathlon, setting a world record for the event in the process.

Following her victory, Jenner began to star on US television on shows including America Alive!.

She also took on acting roles, starring as a policeman in drama CHiPs in the 1980s.

Jenner has been married three times – to Chrystie Scott, Linda Thompson and Kris Jenner.

She has six biological children – Burt and Cassandra with first wife Scott, Brandon and Brody with second wife Thompson, and Kendall and Kylie with third wife Kris.

In 2007 Jenner began starring in reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside Kris and other members of their family including Kardashian sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The show catapulted the family to becoming global superstars as it gave the world a window into their lives.

The hit show is ending this year after 20 series.

In 2015, aged 66, Jenner revealed her identity as a trans woman during an interview with US TV journalist Diane Sawyer.

Three months later, Caitlyn Jenner confirmed her name change in a Vanity Fair cover story.

She then documented her new “new normal” life as a transgender woman in television series I Am Cait.

The reality show ran for two series.

In 2019 Jenner appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.