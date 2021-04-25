Gemma Atkinson: I’ll be getting married abroad

Gemma Atkinson says she and fiance Gorka Marquez will be tying the knot abroad.

The pair, who met when Atkinson competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, revealed in February that they are engaged. Atkinson told Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch they do not plan to get married any time soon. She said: “We’re obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on, the only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad.” She said of her Spanish fiance: “Gorka wants his family to be able to order drinks at the bar and understand the waiters. “His family don’t speak English and my family don’t speak Spanish, so we’ve said that we’ll meet halfway. “That’s all we’ve agreed on. Not this year, but the year after – if I can tolerate him for that long obviously.” The couple share daughter Mia, who was born in 2019.