Jack Osbourne celebrates 18 years of sobriety by sharing touching Instagram message

Jack Osbourne has celebrated 18 years of sobriety by sharing a moving message on Instagram where he assured others struggling with substance abuse problems that they could put it behind them too.

Sharing an image showing he had been sober for 6,576 days, the TV star wrote: “It’s not that it get easier or harder, it’s just that it’s life on life’s terms.

“If anyone is trying to get sober, know that it possible if you are willing to do the work. “Sending lots of love to my people who have been on this journey with me.” He added the hashtag “#sobersbetter”.

The star’s news comes just days after his sister Kelly shared that she recently relapsed after four years of sobriety.

The TV personality gave up drugs and alcohol in 2017 and focused on rehabilitation with help from her family.

She shared the news with her Instagram followers in a series of candid videos.

“I relapsed,” said the 36-year-old. “I’m not proud of it but I am back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everyone about what’s going on and what happened.

“I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I’m going to be sober tomorrow but I’ve learnt it truly is just one day at a time and I just wanted to tell you guys the truth because I never ever want to lie to you.” Jack and Kelly found fame alongside their parents Ozzy and Sharon on their hit reality show The Osbournes. Black Sabbath star Ozzy has also had a well-documented battle with addiction, but is now also sober.