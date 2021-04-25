Marcelo Bielsa challenges Tyler Roberts to affect games more consistently

Marcelo Bielsa believes Tyler Roberts is a rare breed in football and warrants his place in Leeds’ starting line-up. Leeds take on arch-rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday and Roberts is likely to be trusted again in an advanced midfield role behind Patrick Bamford.

Roberts has beguiled and frustrated in equal measure during his three seasons in Leeds’ first-team squad and Bielsa has challenged him to affect games more consistently. “He has played many games in a row and has shown he has the resources to justify his starting position in the team,” Bielsa said. “He has virtues that are very difficult to find in football at the moment. He has all the resources necessary to unbalance offensively and still has a lot to grow to make these attempts useful and efficient.”