Man City reach agreement with Fluminense to sign forward Kayky

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Brazilian side Fluminense for the transfer of highly-rated forward Kayky, the Premier League leaders said. The 17-year-old winger, who has drawn comparisons with Paris St Germain forward Neymar and was on the radar of Premier League champions Liverpool and Shakhtar Donetsk, will remain with the Brazilian Serie A outfit until their end of the current season. Kayky has scored two goals in eight games for Fluminense in their state championship. He also played in the club’s Copa Libertadores clash with River Plate earlier this week.













