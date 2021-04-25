Several PTI lawmakers in touch with PML-N, claims Maryam

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Saturday claimed that a breakaway group of ruling party lawmakers is in contact with her party as they do not wish to contest the next general elections from the PTI’s platform, a private TV channel reported.

“Let the elections be announced. You will witness the drama unfold,” she told a press conference in Lahore. Commenting on the group of PTI Punjab lawmakers rallying behind Jahangir Tareen and the possibility of an ‘in-house change’, she said, “The group is much bigger than what you have seen. And they have been in contact with us and other parties for some time. The reason for this is that they have to go back to their constituencies.” The PML-N leader began her press conference by stating that she has cancelled her visit to Karachi due to the country’s coronavirus situation. Maryam had planned to visit the port city to support PML-N’s candidate Miftah Ismail in the April 29 by-election of NA-249.

Responding to a question about cabinet reshuffle, she likened the move to ‘exchanging one set of dirty clothes with another’, and so of ‘no benefit’. She said the only solution to the country’s problems was to send PM Imran Khan’s government packing.

Maryam, speaking on PPP parting ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement, said it was solely the party’s decision to leave the opposition’s alliance. “If the PPP has decided to part ways politically, then it is responsible and can explain the reasons for doing so. If would have been better if it would not have happened. But the PPP is not my target, I choose my targets after politically strategising and deliberating. The PPP is not included in this. I have a good relationship with Bilawal and other members of the party,” she said.

The PML-N vice president said that her remarks about the party having sought support with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) came from a principled standpoint and she had no choice to make such a statement. “The PDM narrative was damaged, and the image of a divided opposition was presented which should not have happened. But I don’t want to escalate this any further,” she said. “The people are watching, and can see who is doing what as well as what each party is deciding. They will hold parties accountable. But I had made a promise to the people, that we will fight in the political arena,” she further said. “Therefore, we will fight [against each other] in elections but we will not cross a certain limit. We will not hit below the belt. Even today, I still have good relations with Bilawal, the PPP and other parties which includes the ANP,” she added.

Commenting on the PDM, she said the opposition alliance is still standing strong. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called a meeting on April 26 where we will deliberate on a new strategy. The future [of the alliance] is bright,” she added.

Speaking of the sugar crisis, which has led to some shops only offering the essential commodity in a limited quantity to each family, the PML-N vice president said “people are being handed sugar as if they are beggars”. She stated that there has never been a more incompetent government in the country’s history. “People are lining up outside stores to buy sugar while fasting but it is not available. Even when they get it, they can only buy a kilo or two at a time. They also mark their thumbs so people can’t come back,” she said.