Transparency in demand & supply can be ensured through automation: Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the country is moving towards automation by eliminating the role of the middle man.

Talking to the media during her visit to Gujranwala Ramzan bazaar on Saturday, Dr Firdous said that transparency in demand and supply can be ensured through automation. She said that there is no doubt that price hike is the biggest challenge for Prime Minister Imran Khan and effective measures have been taken to provide maximum relief to the people. She said that Gujranwala was not among the priorities of the former governments but the non-discriminatory development of Gujranwala is the top priority of the incumbent government. She claimed that the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is on ventilator.

The special assistant said that the purpose behind visiting Gujranwala Ramadan Bazaar is to check the quality of the goods and prices of commodities. The administration of Gujranwala is working hard to break the network of illegitimate profiteers and taking action against the hoarders. According to the recent report of the Bureau of Statistics, prices of commodities have come down as a result of steps taken by the government, she said. She said that Imran Khan has fixed an ex-mill rate to provide relief to the people and now sugar is being made available to the people at Rs85 per kg.

She said that Gujranwala region is considered rich in agriculture but the former government with the connivance of the mafia occupied the green belts. She said that Insaf Mobile shops are providing facilities to the people at their doorsteps. She said that PHA has done a great job to beautify Gujranwala and keep it clean and green.

Separately, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has strongly contradicted a news item published in a national daily giving the impression that the Punjab government is reviving the old patwar system by replacing ARCs.