Pakistan receives 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China

Another Pakistan Air Force (PAF) special plane carrying 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China arrived on Saturday.

The special plane carrying the vaccine arrived at Islamabad’s Nur Khan Airbase. This was the eighth Covid-19 vaccine consignment that arrived from China. China previously gifted 1.5 million vaccine doses to Islamabad. Separately in another development, three Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes have left for China Saturday to bring 1 million more vaccine doses. On Thursday Pakistan had received another shipment of 500,000 doses of a SinoVac coronavirus vaccine from China. Pakistan on April 18. had reached an agreement for the procurement of China’s CoronaVac vaccine.

Coronavac vaccine has been prepared by the Sinovac Life Sciences of China. The firm has assured providing the vaccine according to the needs of Pakistan. CoronaVac, inactivated vaccine, comprises two doses and is stored at minus-two to eight degree Celsius temperature, sources said. China had allowed emergency use of the CoronaVac in July 2020 According to sources, Pakistan will receive two million doses of Covid vaccine from China by April.