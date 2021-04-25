‘CPWB Child Protection Units Expanding to 36 Districts of Punjab’, Sarah Ahmad Chairperson CPWB

The Chairperson CPWB Sarah Ahmad in a press conference said that currently the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau is providing shelter, care and rehabilitation to more than 1000 destitute and neglected children in its purpose built and state of the art shelter homes. In the last two years, 12,400 destitute children have been rescued by the Bureau & rehabilitated. Presently, CPWB is functional in 08 districts i.e. Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. By the end of 2021, three more districts i.e. Sahiwal, Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan will be made operational. By the end of 2022, Child Protection Units will be established in 13 more districts i.e. Kasur, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Chakwal, Jhelum, Vehari, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Pak Pattan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Jhang. CPWB will present in 24 districts of Punjab with the establishment of these CPUs.













