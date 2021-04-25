Authorities told to keep record of flour sale at Ramazan bazaars

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Ramazan bazaars and reviewed the prices and quality of essential items. He went to Ramazan bazaars of Khurrianwala and Chak Jhumra and inspected the stalls of the fruits, vegetables, pulses, and other grocery items, and gave satisfaction over the quality of the food items. He urged upon maintaining quality and other arrangements in the Ramazan bazaars and directed the duty officers to facilitate the public in shopping.

He also reviewed the process of the sale of subsidized sugar and flour and advised for maintaining proper record in this regard. He also interacted with the citizens busy shopping and enquired about the quality and prices from them. He ensured that every possible economic relief would be provided to the people in the Ramadan bazaars. Assistant Commissioners Muhammad Haider and Zainul Abidin were also present.

Earlier Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali monitored the bidding process of vegetables in the Ghulam Muhammad Abad market and said that the bidding process of fruits and vegetables in the vegetable markets is being monitored so that the prices can be kept stable. He reviewed the bids for tomatoes, lemons, garlic, onions, green chilies, apples, bananas, and other essentials items and asked the market committee officials to continue monitoring the bidding process so that the price of an item does not increase unnecessarily.

He said that the rate list should be issued immediately after the bidding process and the standard items should be sold at fixed rates. The deputy commissioner asked assistant commissioners to visit the vegetable market in the tehsils regularly in the morning and afternoon hours and monitor the process of auction and keep abreast of prices.

Also, Punjab Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Ejaz Aalam Augustine has said that the Punjab government has focused its attention on the provision of maximum economic relief to the masses and elaborated arrangements have been made for providing essential commodities on specially reduced prices during the holy month of Ramazan. He was inspecting Ramzan Bazaars established in different areas of the city and appreciated officials for overall arrangements. He visited

Chatriwali Ground in Jinnah Colony and others located in the city.

He took a detailed round in these Bazaars and checked the quality and prices of fruit, vegetables, and other grocery items. He also inspected the counters of cheap sugar

and flour and observed the sale process. He directed that the transparent sale of subsidized items should be ensured on a proper record of sale and be kept in order. The minister also checked the stalls of meat & poultry. He interacted with the consumers and asked them about the benefits and arrangements of the Ramazan Bazaars. He

said that consumer confidence was a success of these bazaars. He said that CM Sardar Usman Buzdar had given Rs5.5 billion for the Ramazan Package and its benefits were being provided through regular monitoring by the administrative and govt. machinery. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements of Ramzan Bazaars and directed that best arrangements should be maintained throughout the month.

Ac Sadar Umar Maqbool informed the Minister that 19 Ramzan Bazaars had been set up in the district and comprehensive the mechanism was being followed for the supply of essential commodities, while fair price shops were also part of these bazaars and considerable subsidy was being provided on different items on these stalls. Earlier Punjab Minister for Human Rights met with Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan in his office and discussed the matters of law and order, development programs and minorities issues.