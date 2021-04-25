Suicide bomber in Quetta blast was foreign national: Probe

The police investigation team has made key progress in investigation into the bomb blast at Quetta, saying the suicide bomber in the terrorist attack was a foreign national. “Body parts of the suicide bomber were sent for DNA test,” sources said. “No record of the bomber was found in the database of NADRA,” the officials said. They said that further investigation into the suicide bombing incident has been underway. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday confirmed that the Serena Chowk blast was a suicide attack. A spokesperson of the CTD said that the initial investigation proved that the blast that claimed five lives and injured 10 others in the parking lot of a hotel was a suicide attack. The investigators probed the incident with different angles, an official said. The case of the blast was registered at the CTD police station under charges of murder, attempt to murder and terrorism on the complaint of the SHO of the area. A powerful bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Quetta on Wednesday night, killing at least five people and wounding 12 others, officials said. According to the bomb disposal squad, between 80kg to 90kg of explosive material was used. The team added that ball bearings and C4 explosive material was used in the blast.













