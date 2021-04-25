Thailand curbs shopping mall hours after a COVID-19 daily case record

Thailand curbed shop operating hours on Saturday after the country recorded another record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths amid a third wave of the pandemic.

Shopping malls in 18 risky provinces, including in the capital Bangkok, will be restricted to operating between 11am and 8pm for a week from Sunday, the Thai Retailers Association said in a statement.

Restaurants in the malls will be allowed to stay open an hour later, while convenience stores will be permitted to operate from 5am to 10pm.

Schools, bars and massage parlours were shut a week ago and will remain closed until next month, while alcohol sales have been banned in restaurants in an effort to increase social distancing.