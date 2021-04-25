Here’s how the Academy Awards line-up is packed with many firsts!

It’s a year of multiple firsts at this year`s Oscars, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony for the highest achievement in film. Following is a list of major milestones this year. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

CHLOE ZHAO – first Asian woman and first woman of colour to be nominated for best director

EMERALD FENNELL – first woman to be nominated best director for her feature film debut.

DIRECTORS – this is the first time two women have been nominated for directing in the same year.

Women received a record 76 nominations across all categories.

RIZ AHMED – first Muslim to be nominated best actor.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN – first Oscar nomination for Boseman, who died of cancer in August 2020, before the release of his final film.

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH – first best picture nominee made by an all-Black production team.

YOUN YUH-JUNG – first South Korean actor or actress to land an Oscar nomination.

STEVEN YEUN – first Asian American to receive the best actor nomination.

VIOLA DAVIS – her fourth acting nomination makes Davis the most nominated Black actress in Oscar history. She has won once.