Nawazuddin Siddiqui blasts B-Town celebs for posting Maldives pics amid COVID crisis

Talented Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has blasted all those celebrities who are on a vacay spree to the Maldives and have been posting pictures on social media.

The actor slammed such high and mighty celebs for not having any shame in posting pictures from their exotic holidays amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. …Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharm karo.”

Adding more, “But what else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes. In logon ne Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of Covid are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering. As a community we entertainers in India need to grow up.”

When asked whether he would go on a vacay to the Maldives, Nawaz said, “No way. I am in my home town Budhana with my family. That’s my Maldives.”

Several celebs such as Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt amongst others headed to the Maldives for vacation and received massive flak by fans online for posting pictures amid pandemic.