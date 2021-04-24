Nutrient offtake increases 29.2pc, urea sales up 13.4 in March

The use of fertilizers and nutrients in farming sector has shown an increase in March 2020 as compared to the same month of last year, as total nutrient offtake increased by 29.2 percent while urea sale depicts a rise of 13.4 percent.

The nutrient offtake during the month of March 2021 remained 293,000 tonnes while urea offtake was 343,000 tonnes, according to the monthly report issued by National Fertilizer Development Centre (NFDC).

According to the NFDC report, nitrogen offtake increased by 18.7 percent while phosphate offtake increased by 62.2 percent. Potash offtake witnessed a significant increase of 87.0 percent over March 2020.

The cumulative nutrient offtake during Rabi 2020-21 was about 2,556,000 tonnes, witnessing an increase of 12.8 percent over the same time frame of Rabi 2019-20. Nitrogen offtake increased by 14.4 percent, whereas phosphate offtake increased by 7.0 percent over the previous Rabi season. Potash offtake witnessed an increase of 41.3 percent.

According to the NFDC, the production of all fertilizer products during March 2021 was about 724,000 tonnes. Out of which, urea production was 514,000 tonnes (71.0 percent of total products). Other products were: DAP 66,000 tonnes, CAN 57,000 tonnes, Nitrophos 60,000 tonnes, SSP 12,000 tonnes, NPK’s 14,000 tonnes and SOP 1,000 tonnes.

Imported supplies were around 98,000 tonnes comprising 81,000 tonnes of DAP, 4,000 tonnes of SOP, 3,000 tonnes of MOP and 9,700 tonnes of MAP.

On the other hand, the overall urea offtake during the month of March 2021 was 343,000 tonnes, depicting a rise of 13.4 percent as compared to the same period of last year. According to the NFDC monthly report, the total urea availability during March was about 642,000 tonnes, which comprised 128,000 tonnes of the previous month leftover and 514,000 tonnes domestic production. Urea offtake during March 2021 was 343,000 tonnes, leaving a closing balance of 298,000 tonnes.

Moreover, Urea offtake increased in Punjab, KP and Balochistan by 15, 40 and 65 percent, respectively during March 2021 when compared to March 2020. Its offtake decreased by 17 percent in Sindh as compared to March 2020. During Rabi 2020-21 (Oct-March), the cumulative urea offtake was 3,225,000 tonnes, showing an increase of 12.3 percent over the same time frame of the previous season.

Kharif 2021 started with an opening inventory of 298,000 tonnes of urea. Total available urea would be around 3,531,000 tonnes comprising 3,232,000 tonnes of domestic production. The offtake during Kharif 2021 is expected to be around 3,033,000 tonnes. The closing balance for Kharif 2021 will be 498,000 tonnes.