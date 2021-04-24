FBR allows tourists to bring vehicles sans duty

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed tourists/foreigners travelling Pakistan to bring motor vehicles without payment of duty and taxes and retain such motor vehicles for six months.

The FBR has issued SRO 495(I)/2021 to amend Customs Rules, 2001. Through the amendment the retention period of motor vehicles has been increased to six months from three months. The notification amended the definition of tourist as: “Tourist means a person not normally resident in Pakistan, who enters into Pakistan for a stay of not more than six months in the course of any twelve months period for legitimate non-immigrant purpose.”