Dollar climbs to Rs153.87 as rupee falls for fifth day

Pakistani rupee continued losing streak against the US dollar for the fifth straight day on Friday and was weakened by another 41 paisas (-0.27 percent) in the interbank. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs153.46 and closed at Rs153.87. Within the open market, rupee was traded at 153.50/154.50 per dollar. The rupee has lost Rs1.05 against the greenback during this week, while it has gained Rs14.18 against the greenback in fiscal year 2020-21 and appreciation has been Rs5.96 in the current year.

Currency dealers said that the market witnessed demand for the foreign currency due to two weekly holidays ahead. They said that the corporate sector was seen engaged in buying the greenback to repatriate profit and dividends to their parents companies abroad. They, however, said that the buffer stock of foreign exchange reserves, home remittances and export receipts would help the local currency to make gains in coming days.