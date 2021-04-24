Paul Heckingbottom insists he will not gift games to Sheffield United youngsters

Paul Heckingbottom will not be tempted to throw too many of Sheffield United’s young players into the fray over the last six matches of the season. The Blades’ relegation was confirmed by defeat against Wolves last weekend, giving interim boss Heckingbottom the chance for a change of approach as focus turns to next season in the Sky Bet Championship. Asked if he would opt to give the club’s young players some first-team action, Heckingbottom said: “We’ve introduced a few this season, we’ve had a couple of debuts, we’ve had different bodies on the bench, which is great, and we may have had more if it wasn’t for the Covid restrictions. “It would be good but you can’t give them away. I’ve seen too much harm done when you’re giving debuts away for the sake of it. “The facts back that up in terms of players making their first-team debuts – those making them at the beginning of a season have far more successful careers than those making them at the end of a season, because a lot of those are token gestures.”













