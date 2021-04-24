PM orders probe into alleged changes to Pindi Ring Road project

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to launch an investigation into the alleged changes into Rawalpindi’s Ring Road project. The prime minister has taken notice of the alleged changes to Rawalpindi Ring Road’s direction in violation of the proposed plan in order to benefit private housing societies, according to a media report. Usman Buzdar has been given a task by the premier to launch an investigation into the alleged changes in its realignment and width that would increase the cost of the road project up to Rs25 billion. Sources said that the changes in the 85-kilometre Rawalpindi Ring Road project had allegedly been made after the intervention of some politicians and other elements. It was learnt that the estimated cost of the road project was Rs40 billion, however, the additional expenditure after the changes in the original plan will increase its cost up to Rs65 billion. After holding a thorough inquiry, the authorities will trace the elements behind the alleged changes in the road project in order to bring the responsible persons to justice.













