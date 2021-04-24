Agreement with banned TLP fully implemented: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the agreement between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has been fully implemented.

In a tweet on Friday, the information minister said that a resolution has been tabled in the National Assembly in accordance with the agreement.

He said that the TLP workers who were arrested during the protest under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) have also been released and the protest demonstrations in this regard have also come to an end in the country.

The minister further said if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) want to bring their own resolution, it is their right and the government has nothing to do with it.

On April 20, it was reported that the TLP called off its violent protests after the federal government tabled a resolution in the parliament to debate the French ambassador’s expulsion. However, the government decided against lifting the ban on TLP it had imposed for the group staging violence across the country for almost a week. The government also did not withdraw the cases registered against the banned outfit’s activists for murdering policemen.