Steps afoot to provide internet facility in border areas: Zubaida

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has said that the government is taking all possible steps for the development of border areas along with the provision of internet facilities.

A press release issued on Friday said that PTCL Broadband internet survey teams have arrived Mand border areas of district Kech after inauguration of legal border trade.

Zubaida Jalal said that it will prove to be a milestone in providing employment and trade benefits to the residents of the area. She said that border crossing points between Pakistan and Iran will not only help boost bilateral trade between the two Muslim neighbouring countries, but also promote tourism in the area. Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan and Iran opened the third cross-border point Pishin-Mand, adjacent to Kech district in Balochistan, to enhance trade exchanges. Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Islami attended the opening ceremony.

It should be noted that Pishin border crossing is the third official crossing between Iran and Pakistan for transit between the two countries after two crossings Mirjavah and Rimdan. Trade exchanges and commutes between the two countries are currently carried out via Mirjaveh and Rimdan borders. Iranian and Pakistani officials inaugurated the Rimdan-Gabad border crossing in December last year, providing the shortest land route linking the Pakistani port of Gwadar to westward corridors.