Sindh Minister warns of complete lockdown if current Covid situation persists

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday warned of a complete lockdown if the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise. The Minister revealed that Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, has also expressed its concerns over the situation in a meeting of provincial task force on covid 19 held on Friday.

Talking to the media at Sindh assembly’s media corner, the minister said that vaccination centers have been set up in different districts of Sindh from where reports are being received that people are not coming for vaccination.

The Provincial Minister urged people above the age of 50 years to get vaccinated. He said that the people were not taking the epidemic seriously because of the federal government’s unclear stance on the covid 19 pandemic.

“The Sindh government had taken effective measures in tackling the situation and made a lot of improvement in the healthcare system and covid related facilities in the province in line with the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” the minister said and added that the situation in Sindh is better than other provinces.

Replying to a query Nasir Hussain said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has not been invited to attend the PDM’s upcoming meeting. All parties of PDM were united on one plate farm against the flawed policies of the federal government. He said that all the cases against PPP leaders were launched in PML-N tenure. It was not an ideal situation for PPP to sit with PML –N, but we agreed on one point agenda to get rid of incompetent PTI government.

“I am still hopeful that the differences will end and the opposition will move forward together and get rid of this incompetent government,” the minister said.

On NA-249, the provincial minister said, “PPP is not running away from the by-elections. We have written to the Election Commission to postpone the by-elections in view of the covid-19 and Ramadan Kareem. “ He said that MQM and PTI have also demanded postponement of by-elections. On April 29, the PPP candidate will win by a huge margin.

Responding to a question, he said that they have held meetings with the opposition parties in Sindh Assembly and discussed giving them representation in the standing committees and added that no talks were held on the position of chairman Public Accounts Committee with opposition.