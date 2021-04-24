Rs 3.5M funds released for police personnel affected by Corona

On the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Farooq Mazhar has sent relief funds worth Rs 3.55 million to the offices of all the Regional Police Officers of the province for the 142 police personnel affected by the recent wave of Corona.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Farooq Mazhar said that during the recent wave of Corona, 142 personnel in all the districts of the province have fallen victim to Corona virus and each affected personnel will be given Rs. 25,000.

Meanwhile IG police Inam Ghani hailed the resilience and dedication of police personnel and said that despite the serious threats of Corona, police officers and personnel in all districts of the province are performing their professional duties with utmost diligence, commitment and dutifulness for the protection of life and property of the people. The atmosphere of law and order is maintained along with the process of service delivery to the citizens continues uninterrupted, he added.

He said that in order to be safe from Corona, the officers should ensure the implementation of on-duty safety SOPs in all cases and make the face mask an integral part of the uniform. He further said that steps are being taken on priority basis for the welfare of the officers and personnel affected by the corona during duty and all available resources are being utilized for the convenience and care of the affected officers and personnel.