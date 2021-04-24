Beneficiaries to get benevolent grant through NBP accounts: FEB & GIF

The Federal Employees Benevolent and Group Insurance Fund (FEB & GIF) has informed that the amount of the monthly benevolent grant will be paid to the beneficiaries through National Bank Pakistan (NBP) accounts instead of cash payment. In a statement on Friday, the FEB & GIF said that in order to ease out the difficulties being faced by the beneficiaries, while drawing benevolent grant from National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), the BoT, FEB & GIF has decided that to paid the beneficiaries through valid account number with effect from July, 2021. It said that all the beneficiaries of monthly benevolent grants are requested to open a bank account with the concerned branch of NBP on or before May 31. After opening the account, the same may be communicated to FEB & GIF through the bank in prescribed format including details of benevolent grant case number. The said information should be duly verified and recommended by the respective NBP branch manager, said the statement.













