Riz Ahmed and ‘Nomadland’ win big at Film Independent Spirit Awards 2021

The 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards honoured some of the biggest stars of Hollywood for their exceptional performance in a glitzy ceremony held on Thursday.

Among the winners was Riz Ahmed, who won Best Male Lead for Sound of Metal, and Nomadland who claimed four major prizes.

While accepting his award, Ahmed said, “Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can throw your life off track and on the other side of that, there can be a lot of discomfort but also some clarity,” he shared. “And for everyone who’s gone through some upheaval this year, I wish you peace on the other side of it.”

Winners

Best Feature — ‘Nomadland’

Best First Feature — ‘Sound of Metal’

Best Director — Chloé Zhao for ‘Nomadland’

Best Screenplay — Emerald Fennell for ‘Promising Young Woman’

Best First Screenplay — Andy Siara for ‘Palm Springs’

John Cassavetes Award — ‘Residue’

Best Male Lead — Riz Ahmed for ‘Sound of Metal’

Best Female Lead — Carey Mulligan for ‘Promising Young Woman’

Best Supporting Male — Paul Raci for ‘Sound of Metal’

Best Supporting Female — Yuh-jung Youn for ‘Minari’

Best Cinematography — Joshua James Richards for ‘Nomadland’

Best Editing — Chloé Zhao for ‘Nomadland’

Best International Film — Quo Vadis, Aida? from Bosnia & Herzegovina

Best Documentary — ‘Crip Camp’

Robert Altman Award — Gerry Kim

Someone to Watch Award — Ekwa Msangi for ‘Farewell Amor’

Truer Than Fiction Award — Elegance Bratton for ‘Pier Kids’

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series — Immigration Nation

Best New Scripted Series — ‘I May Destroy You’

Best Female Performance in A New Scripted Series — Shira Haas for ‘Unorthodox’

Best Male Performance in A New Scripted Series — Amit Rahav for ‘Unorthodox’

Best Ensemble Cast in A New Scripted Series — ‘I May Destroy You’