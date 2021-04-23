Manoj Bajpayee doesn’t feel like celebrating his birthday as people suffer from coronavirus

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee celebrated his 52nd birthday on Friday, however, the ‘Family Man’ actor is in no mood for celebration.

Taking into account the rising COVID-19 cases and high death toll due to the virus in India, he doesn’t think it’s right to celebrate his birthday, according to a recent interview with a leading daily.

When asked how he will be spending his birthday, he told the Hindustan Times that he won’t be celebrating as he doesn’t think it’s a good time and birthdays are not for the time when people are suffering.

He said, “I am not doing anything, it will be the first time I am not with family. (The celebration) does not feel right in the given situation, at a time when people around you are suffering, it does not look like you go and celebrate your birthday. (I am) definitely not celebrating.”

“It must be the first time, that anybody associated with me is not interested in celebrating this birthday. Any kind of celebration is for good times. I do not think this is a good time. The nation, our world, and our society at large is suffering so much. Birthdays are not for the time when you suffer,” he concluded.

Earlier today, he had taken to Twitter to speak about the tragic COVID-19 related deaths and the deadly second wave of the virus. He wrote, “So many people suffering so many friends family members acquaintances are infected getting calls and messages from known and unknown for desperate help. never felt so helpless. Praying hard for this suffering of the people to end and this time to pass soon!! Please stay indoors”

The actor has also been active on Twitter, spreading requests for COVID-19 medications and medical oxygen requirements.

On April, 11, the ‘Aligarh’ actor had tested positive for the Coronavirus during the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Despatch’. At the time, the actor had mentioned his recovery as being painful. However, he distracted himself by watching movies and reading scripts in quarantine.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the digital film Silence… Can You Hear It, where he played a police officer named ACP Avinash and will next be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, Kurup and Despatch.