Neha Kakkar turns her parking lot into a gym

Singer and judge of the reality TV show Indian Idol Neha Kakkar seems to have been bitten by the workout bug as she has decided to focus on her fitness after living a sedentary life during the lockdown.

The 32-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a video documenting her first day of working out with her fans. In the video, Neha can be seen wearing a crop top and high-waisted Adidas shorts and jogging in her parking lot. Kakkar can also be seen using her Mercedes as support to perform push-ups and jogging in the huge parking lot of her building.

It appears the video was recorded by the Punjabi musician and her husband Rohanpreet Singh, who cheered her on behind the camera.

In the caption, she shared the beginning of her journey to shed those extra kilos and get back into the groove of fitness.

She wrote, “Time to loose those Kilos that I’ve put on During Lockdown! Let’s see if I’m able to #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar #ReelItFeelIt #GirlsLikeYou”

On the work front, Neha is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She also recently released a single titled ‘Marjaneya’ featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

On the personal front, in October 2020, the singer married Rohanpreet Singh in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurdwara in New Delhi. Since the wedding took place during the pandemic, only close friends and family were invited.