Pakistani versatile artist Bushra Ansari’s sister Sumbal Shahid has been put on ventilator after she was tested positive for coronavirus. Bushra Ansari took to social-networking website and posted, “Meri piyari baji (My lovely sister) is on the ventilator. Please pray for her to come back.” Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas have requested their fans and social media followers to pray for speedy recovery of their sister.