Hrithik Roshan can’t help but admire Sussanne for singing ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis

Interior Designer and B-town celeb Sussanne Khan recently took to Instagram to share a lovely video of her singing a cover of the popular song ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis and her ex-husband is floored with her sweet voice and performance. In the video, Khan is seen sitting in her study with her bookshelf in the background. She’s seen wearing her glasses and donning a casual white tee with loosely tied hair. She sings without any instrumental letting her raw voice be the star of the show. In the caption, she wrote, “Wonderwall amateur attempt to keeping a good mindset. Last year this time in the lockdown days, Singing was my happy space. This year, importantly each day, I make ‘a note to self, to keep finding new ways to keep the mind tough and strong at these uncertain times. Thankfully now I don’t need anyone to save me. My grit is my own ‘Wonderwall’. #staystrong #keepexploring #resilience #BeYourOwnWonderwall thank you @knowmadicneha for the motivation.”

The designer stuns fans with her sweet voice and one can’t help but admire her performance. Even her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan couldn’t resist praising her spectacular performance of the song. He commented on the video saying, “Well done” and added a clapping emoji alongside it. Sussanne’s friends from the industry flooded to comments as well to shower praises on the 42-year-old. While Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu wrote, “Awwwwww” with a heart and hug emoji, Shilpa Shetty left her a kiss, saying, “muaaaaahhhh”. Other celebs such as Twinkle Khanna, Zayed Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Sonali Bendre also cheered for her in the comments.