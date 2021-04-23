AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs mourn Shravan Rathod’s demise

In an unfortunate turn of events, music composer Shravan Rathod died on April 22 succumbing to COVID-19 related complications.

Rathod who formed the other half of the music director duo Nadeem-Sharavan had been admitted to the hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

Nadeem-Shravan were one of the most popular music directors in the 1990s and the early 2000s and are considered to have greatly contributed to Hindi cinema and music. Hearing about Shravan Rathod’s demise was quite shocking for the Hindi music industry, as many acclaimed music directors, composers, and singers took to social media to pay respects to the late music director.

“He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul,” his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod, told PTI.

“He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim. He is extremely critical right now. He has other comorbidities also. Doctors have said they would keep him under observation for the next 24 hours. Please pray for his recovery,” Sanjeev Rathod had said.

Nadeem-Shravan composed super hit music in Bollywood during the 90s golden era. From Aashiqui, Saajan, Parde to Raja Hindustani – the duo made some classics. Post their split, Nadeem and Shravan collaborated one more time for David Dhawan’s Do Knot Disturb in 2009.