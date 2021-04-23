Abhishek Bachchan reveals how Bobby Deol made him meet Aishwarya Rai

Actor Abhishek Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and shared how he met former Miss World and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Recalling the first time he met the most beautiful woman around, Abhishek spill the beans in a recent interview.

In a podcast with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Abhishek Bachchan revealed how his love story with Aishwarya Rai began. He said, “I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations.”

“I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that’s when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film — Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there and said ‘Hey, why don’t you come over for dinner?’ And that’s the first time when they were shooting when I met Aishwarya.”

Abhi-Ash worked together in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, which was the former’s second outing. In the interview, he said that they worked together several times and had developed a good friendship before deciding to marry.

When quizzed if he ever ‘crushed on’ her during this time, Abhishek said, “Who doesn’t crush on her? I mean, come on, come on.”

Together, the duo has featured in films such as Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru, Raavan, Sarkar Raaj amongst others. Abhishek is currently shooting in Lucknow and was away on their 14th wedding anniversary. The actor, however, made sure to connect virtually with wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya.