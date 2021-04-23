PML-N’s Shahbaz Sharif released from prison on bail

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has been released from jail on bail on Friday.

After the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued the former Punjab chief minister’s bail order, his lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar deposited surety bonds in the accountability court number 2.

After reviewing the bonds deposited by Sharif, the LHC issued his release orders after which the PML-N president was allowed to leave prison.

Kot Lakhpat jail Superintendent Asad Warraich also confirmed the release of Sharif who left for his Model Town residence.

PML-N leaders had announced that they would not carry out any protest or rally to celebrate Sharif’s release due to the coronavirus pandemic.