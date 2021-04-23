Govt is flexible in resolving issue with TLP: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that the government has shown flexibility in resolving issues with Tehreek e Labaik e Pakistan (TLP), on presenting resolution before the National Assembly.

Commenting on a separate resolution being conceived by leader of PML-N, he said: “It depends on the leaders of PML-N for presenting a separate proposal at the forum of assembly.”

Replying to a question about slow pace of accountability, he said national accountability bureau (NAB), is bound to settle the corruption cases within the prescribed period.

He admitted that due to work-load of cases, there is some delay in disposing off the corruption cases.

He further stated that present leadership wanted to expedite the process of accountability without delay and in this connection, all out efforts have been made to achieve the objectives.

He made it clear that PM Imran Khan has no personal enmity with Shahbaz and Nawaz Sharif.

To a question about Jehangir Tareen’s meeting with PM, he said all the members of PTI are well aware of the style and principles of Imran Khan who is determined to eliminate corruption from the society. He said Babar Awan and Aleem Khan had to face the cases.

The minister said the PTI government has clear mandate on accountability and we will continue the process without discrimination.

About the new wave of terrorism in Balochistan, Fawad Hussain said it is a history that Indian’s spy Kalboshan Yadhev had a network in Balochistan.

The RAW had also been involved in terrorist activities in this part of the region. Appreciating the Armed and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), he said both the national institutions had played a vital role in combating terror in Pakistan.

About normalization of relations with India, he said Indian government should think over it. Pakistan, he said always worked for peace and desired resolution of all outstanding issues including Kashmir that has linked with prosperity for the people of both the countries.

To a question about facilities for media persons, he said PTI government had included the journalist community in Prime Minister’s housing and health card scheme. He added that ruling party had a strong wish to provide shelter and health cards to the journalists discharging duties in big cities.