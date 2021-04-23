136 more medics to go to Kuwait to help fight Covid-19

A fourth group of Pakistani medical workers will reach Kuwait later this week or early next week to assist in efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country that has recently seen a spike in infection rates, according to Kuwaiti media.

A total of 627 Pakistani doctors and health workers have already arrived in Kuwait in three groups last October, December and March. The fourth batch will be made up of 136 doctors, nurses and technicians specialised in intensive care unit, anaesthesia as well as chest and internal diseases.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry has sent the entry visas to members of the new group. Upon arrival in Kuwait, they will spend a week in domestic isolation before starting their work at different hospitals in the country.

Earlier reports said that Kuwait plans to bring the total number of Pakistani medical workers to 1,000 to help curb Covid-19. Their recruitment comes under a medical cooperation agreement signed between the two countries last July with the aim of boosting links and exchange of expertise.

Kuwait, a country of 4.7 million population, kicked off vaccinations against Covid-19 in December. Despite the inoculation campaign and the stringent virus-related restrictions, an uptick in infections has been seen in the Gulf country. Kuwait so far has registered a total of 261,307 coronavirus cases and 1,482 deaths.