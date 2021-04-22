Japanese ambassador condemns Quetta attack

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the parking lot of Serena Hotel in Quetta and expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In a statement on Thursday, Ambassador Matsuda expressed his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the early recovery of those injured. “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this gruesome incident. Japan condemns terrorism in all its forms,” said the ambassador in his condolence message.

The ambassador further stated that the government of Japan is committed to continuing to support the government of Pakistan and its security forces to combat terrorism.