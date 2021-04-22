PTI supporting philanthropic bodies to promote public service: Firdous

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is following the mission of Riyasat-e-Madina to develop a true welfare state and is also supporting genuine philanthropic bodies to promote public service in society.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while talking to the media flanked by Executive Director Akhuwat Foundation Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib on Thursday.

She said the PTI government has taken several steps including the Ehsas programme and shelter homes to rehabilitate the impecunious strata because public service is the gist of the democratic system. She said that Akhuwat is playing a pivotal role in empowering women and providing employment opportunities to the youth and above all ensuring a poverty-free society.

She said that Akhuwat in collaboration with the Punjab government has provided Rs86 billion loans to the needy. The government has decided to financially support the needy students who want to study further together with Akhuwat, she said.

The SACM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a Rs5 billion grant to Akhuwat for the construction of subsidised houses. She said that Akhuwat has provided financial support to 86000 needy persons for the construction of houses and this is the real change at the grassroots level. It is hoped that the daunting challenge of unemployment will be overcome in collaboration with genuine philanthropic bodies like Akhuwat, she added.

Dr Firdous said the government and development sector are jointly working for the composite development. She said that 51 percent beneficiaries are male while 49 percent beneficiaries are female that got loans from 631 Akhuwat centres. It is need of the hour to empower the rural folk by introducing beneficiary schemes, she said.

Responding to a question, the SACM said the bail doesn’t mean that a case has been disposed of. The PML-N has a history of merry-making on bails and Shehbaz Sharif has taken advantage of his old age.

She said the government is doing its spadework to identify the accused and the corrupt and the rest of the job is the responsibility of the concerned institutions. She said that only the Sharif family members know what has been settled between the niece and her uncle.

She said the public welfare is the main focus of the PTI government because the welfare of the masses is the real democratic change. The PTI is working to bring a holistic change in the society through meaningful measures, she added.