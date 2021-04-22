Sialkot exporters lauded for great work

Gujranwala Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman has lauded the role of the business community of Sialkot in the socio-economic uplifting of the people through various CSR initiatives and projects.

Addressing Sialkot exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the commissioner stressed the need to replicate the industrial development model of Sialkot in other parts of the country to promote export-led growth. He encouraged the industrialists to identify technical and vocational training courses to produce a skilled workforce.

Mr Ghumman also referred to the development of curricula of technical and vocational training institutes in line with the requirements of the industry under the ongoing Golden Triangle initiatives of the government.

He acknowledged the importance of the establishment of a new industrial zone and construction of ring road, Pasrur Road and Shahab Pura Chowk overhead bridge and sought reports from the deputy commissioner to expedite work on the projects.

He assured to resolve various issues of the business community of Sialkot in liaison with the SCCI.