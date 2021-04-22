Thar million tree initiative plants 910,000 trees

The Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and the Foundation successfully planted approximately 910,000 plants under its Thar Million Tree Plantation (TMTP) program to mark World Earth Day on Thursday. The employees of the organization showcased their commitment to the environment by planting tree saplings under the initiative and demonstrated firm plans to continue the drive until the target is achieved which is expected by end of 2021. The organization hosted a ceremony to mark the day which was presided over by the General Manager, Site Operations – Zia Haider. Speaking at the occasion he said: “Through dedicated plantation drives we can greatly reduce the incidence of climate change. Our urban cities have transformed into concrete jungles and the trend of tree plantation has greatly reduced. Planting trees today is a dividend that will benefit our future generations,” he added.













