Coronavirus cases on the rise

Three senior officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in Faisalabad have contracted the coronavirus, which has caused a stir in the department. Allied Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mushtaq Supra was infected with the corona virus for the second time, while doctors and nurses on duty at the corona ward also showed symptoms of the coronavirus, after which he was quarantined. It should also be noted that 12 patients from Faisalabad and surrounding areas, including 7 confirmed patients, have died.

The government had directed all government departments to work with 50 percent staff as per the policy, But the accounts, admin, and sales department of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were being called in 100 percent. For the past few days, three senior officers of SNGPL were showing symptoms of coronavirus and when they had their corona tested, they were found to be positive for coronavirus. Among the positive coroners are Jadoon Ali, Deputy Chief Accountant, Muhammad Qasim, Executive Officer Accounts, and Shuja Rashid, Executive Billing Officer. When the report came positive, the three officers were quarantined in their homes, while a few days ago, two officers were also involved in Corona. The coronation of three senior officers of the department has caused a stir in the department and panic has spread among the officers and employees.

Similarly, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Supra, Medical Superintendent of Allied Hospital, has also contracted the corona virus for the second time and has quarantined himself at home. Along with him, the doctors on duty in the Corona ward also showed symptoms of Corona, which were sent to the laboratory for testing when they appeared suspicious. They include Naseem, Asiya, Ahmed, Azhar, Safia, Mohammad Farooq, Shahnaz, Shahnaz’s wife Safdar Ali, Parveen, Abdul Waheed, Mumtaz Bibi and Nasreen.

Allied Hospital in Faisalabad has received 179 new patients with corona in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of admissions to 300. Among them are 167 confirmed patients of Corona and 107 suspected patients who are being treated in 14 wards of the hospital. Meanwhile, 7 confirmed 5 suspected patients of Corona have died. The hospital administration handed over his body to his heirs after taking the necessary steps.

In this regard, doctors have repeatedly warned citizens to ensure strict implementation of Corona SOPs in view of the rising mortality of Corona so as to reduce the spread of Corona SOPs. By doing so, one can protect oneself and others. In this regard, the management of Allied Hospital stressed on the need to transfer the newly admitted patients to other wards as soon as possible. This is because the transfer of patients already admitted to the emergency ward to another ward can make the admission of new patients as much as possible.