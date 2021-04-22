UAF ranks 302nd in Times Higher Education rankings

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2021 has declared the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad as the 302nd best university in the world out of 1,115 universities. Whereas it stood second best out of 36 universities in the country.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They use carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching. The 2021 Impact Rankings is the third edition and the overall ranking includes 1,115 universities from 94 countries/regions.

As per details, in the SDG 01: No poverty, the UAF is standing at 102nd out of 591 worldwide and first out of 25 in the country. By the SDG 12: responding consumption and production, the UAF is standing at 201st out of 360 worldwide and 3rd out of 12 universities in the country. By the SDG 13: climate action, the UAF is standing at 24th out of 566 worldwide and 1st out of 20 in the country. By the SDG 17:partnership for the goal, the UAF is standing at 203rd out of 1154 worldwide and 1st out of 39 in the country