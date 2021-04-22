Registration process for issuance of Kisan Cards begins

The agriculture department has started registration process for issuance of ‘Kisan cards’ to growers. The Kisan cards were being issued so that all the subsidy could be transferred to growers in cash directly as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to Agriculture department spokesperson,the growers could purchase the seed, fertilizers and pesticides from the registered dealers on cheaper rates through the cards. The registered growers were directed to make their thumb verification at nearby HBL Connect shop and also got opened account while non-registered growers should contact the agriculture extension department staff. The Kisan card could be collected from concerned assistant director/deputy director agriculture extension after receiving the message.













